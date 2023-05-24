Journalist says he'll be shocked if Arsenal sign 'unbelievable' midfielder now











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount this summer, but journalist Dean Jones isn’t convinced this move will happen.

The Gunners are expected to be very active in the upcoming summer transfer window. After coming ever so close to winning the Premier League title, they need help to get to the next level, and midfield is their priority.

Declan Rice is Arsenal‘s top target, but Mount has also been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. Jones explains on GiveMeSport why he thinks this move will not happen.

Journalist says he’ll be shocked if Arsenal sign Mason Mount

90Min reported about a week ago that Arsenal have initiated contact with Mason Mount’s agents to discuss a potential move to the Emirates this summer.

The Englishman will enter the final year of his contract in July. There is no sign yet that he’ll put pen to paper on a new deal, and that has made him a wanted man.

A move across London to Arsenal would be a controversial one, just like Ashley Cole’s move from Highbury to Stamford Bridge was all those years ago.

That is why Jones thinks this move will not happen this summer.

He said: “I still would be amazed if this transfer actually came off and Mason Mount made that move across London to join a side that are rivals.

“I mean, it’s obviously been a path that’s been well worn in recent years, but usually they are players that Chelsea no longer believe are capable of playing at a certain level and Mason Mount is not that.”

TBR View:

Arsenal can finally get their Ashley Cole revenge on Chelsea if they sign Mason Mount this summer.

Cole was arguably the best left-back in the world in the early 2000s. He helped Arsenal become Invincible and there was no other full-back on his level in the Premier League.

Arsenal could not convince him to sign a new deal, so he went to Chelsea. The Englishman won absolutely everything there, while the Gunners’ trophy drought, which lasted almost a decade, began.

Now, if Arsenal can sign Mount, it could prove to be a move that will haunt Chelsea fans for years to come.

