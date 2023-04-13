Journalist says he'd be 'shocked' if Graham Potter isn't considered by Tottenham











Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold says he would be ‘shocked’ if Tottenham Hotspur don’t consider Graham Potter once again this summer.

Tottenham are set to see out the season with Cristian Stellini and they picked up an important win over Brighton last weekend.

But Spurs will be sounding out potential managers ahead of the summer after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual agreement last month.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly the club’s top choice to replace the Italian. But after Chelsea relieved Graham Potter of his duties earlier this month, that has complicated Tottenham’s move for the German.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

And it seems that Potter could end up coming into the conversation for the Tottenham job, according to Alasdair Gold.

Potter could be considered by Tottenham

In a Q&A on Football.London, Gold admitted that he would be surprised if Tottenham didn’t consider Potter after previous interest in the Englishman.

“I would be shocked if Graham Potter doesn’t come into conversation again as he did in 2021, even after his tough time at Chelsea,” the journalist said.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Of course, Spurs were interested in Potter a couple of years ago during his spell at Brighton. But it’s fair to say that the 47-year-old’s stock has fallen after his time at Stamford Bridge.

There’s no doubt that Potter is a brilliant manager, but he never seemed like the right fit for a club like Chelsea.

Despite his good work with the Seagulls, many Spurs fans would probably be underwhelmed if he rocked up at Hotspur Way this summer.

That wouldn’t be down to his capability of doing the job, but more the fact that fans are probably fed up with the club hiring former Chelsea managers by now.

