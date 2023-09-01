Journalist says he just cannot see Tottenham signing £50m player today

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a deadline-day move to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, but a transfer is extremely unlikely to happen today.

That’s according to journalist Toby Cudworth, who claimed on the Talking Transfers Podcast alongside Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders that he just can’t see this deal going through today.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Tottenham unlikely to sign Conor Gallagher today

Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Tottenham for a while now, but rumours intensified yesterday as we entered the final 48 hours of the window.

The 23-year-old Englishman is nowhere near the top of the pecking order at Chelsea. He was pushed further down following the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last month.

Tottenham could do with one more midfielder before tonight’s deadline, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele end up leaving the club.

Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Cudworth says he just cannot see this move happening before the window shuts tonight.

The journalist claims Spurs signing Brennan Johnson is far more likely at this stage.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

When asked if Gallagher will join Tottenham today, he said: “No, is the honest answer to that one. I think Chelsea are happy for him to stay at the club and if he does stay then they will actually look to extend his contract, which I believe runs until 2025.

“They would then preserve long-term value for him. But that said, I think he has got a price, he’s not untouchable and if somebody did come in – say Spurs for £50 million – that would make Chelsea think.

“But I can’t see Tottenham doing that in the last couple of days of the window. They have a lot of players to move on. Brennan Johnson is also their number one focus, so if they are going to spend big money on anybody it would be Johnson and most likely not Gallagher.”

Gallagher, who is a very good midfielder in his own right, is reportedly valued at £50 million by Chelsea.