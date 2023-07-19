There’s a scenario this summer where Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun pushes to leave the club.

Journalist Paul Brown was speaking to Give Me Sport about the 22-year-old’s future.

Arsenal are expected to offload plenty of players this summer as Mikel Arteta fine-tunes his squad.

However, there’s one player whom Arsenal fans are particularly interested in right now.

Folarin Balogun was sensational last season, scoring 21 goals for Stade Reims in Ligue 1.

He made a big impression and earned his first caps for the United States as a result.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Balogun has given Mikel Arteta a decision to make this summer as the forward is keen to continue playing regularly.

With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah already in the squad, that might be easier said than done.

There’s now a chance that Balogun pushes to leave Arsenal this summer in search of those minutes.

It’s a scenario neither party will want, although Arsenal could end up earning a large fee if they do sell him.

Arsenal could sell if Balogun pushes to leave

Speaking about the young forward’s future, Brown said: “If Balogun, at any point, doesn’t believe that Arsenal really have faith in him to play much this year and really doesn’t want to go out on loan, if he does just point-blank refuse, then I could see it coming to a head and Arsenal saying, ‘Well, if you’re not willing to be patient, then what can we do?’

“I think if Balogun gets to a position where he genuinely refuses to go out on loan and doesn’t see minutes for himself in the Arsenal first team, I think he might push for a move.

“And I don’t think Arsenal will stand in his way because they do need to bring some money in in this window.”

The ‘frightening’ forward’s future is a real conundrum for Arsenal.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

If Balogun pushes himself in pre-season, he could show Arsenal that he’s good enough to regularly feature next season.

However, coming off the bench and the occasional start might not be enough for the 22-year-old.

Gabriel Jesus will be Mikel Arteta’s first choice to start the season but will be under pressure from Balogun if he stays.

Arsenal will hope they don’t end up regretting whatever decision they make.