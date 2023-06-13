Journalist says he can really see ‘special’ £50m midfielder now joining Newcastle

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that he can see Scott McTominay joining Newcastle United in the transfer window, with Eddie Howe a big admirer of the midfielder.

Bailey was speaking on Chasing The Transfer, looking at some of the transfers Newcastle may or may not complete over the coming months as they look to take that next step.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Scott McTominay is a player who has been heavily linked with Newcastle over the last couple of years. And it seems that Manchester United are open to letting the Scotland international leave.

Newcastle move on the cards for Scott McTominay

Reports from The Sun previously stated that Erik ten Hag’s side want £50 million for McTominay amid interest from Newcastle.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

That would be a huge sum to pay. But when asked if he could see McTominay ending up on Tyneside, Bailey suggested that Newcastle want the move to happen.

“I can totally,” he told Chasing The Transfer, when asked if he could see a move.

“It’s a player Eddie Howe loves, Dan Ashworth loves. They’ve done their homework on him. They tried to get him in January as we know, which tells us everything really. It makes all the sense in the world to me.”

It is probably fair to say that McTominay has never quite managed to realise his full potential at Old Trafford. He is not necessarily a player Manchester United fans would be devastated to see leave at a decent price.

But Newcastle may feel that that presents an opportunity. They do need to strengthen in the middle of the park ahead of their return to the Champions League.

And, as they note later in the podcast, he is someone with experience of playing in European competition. So that would make him a particularly useful addition.

McTominay has previously been described as ‘special‘. And he should be approaching the peak years of his career. So it would be a smart move if Newcastle could bring him to St James’ Park.

The previous reports over the asking price suggest that there is a lot of work to be done. But clearly, Bailey believes that this move could well go through this summer.