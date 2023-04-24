Journalist says Harry Kane looks like he doesn’t want to be at Tottenham anymore











Journalist Luke Edwards has now said that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane looks like a player who wants to leave the club.

Edwards was on the Football Daily Podcast after watching Newcastle United dismantle Spurs at St. James’ Park yesterday.

Tottenham’s season has quickly unravelled after looking so promising in the opening months of the campaign.

It’s easy to forget that after 10 games, Tottenham had enjoyed their best ever start to a Premier League season.

However, things were beginning to fall apart before the World Cup break with injuries piling up.

And when domestic football returned, the mood at the club appeared to quickly shift.

Antonio Conte was a manager who clearly wanted out, and despite Tottenham securing his number one transfer target in Pedro Porro, forced his way out.

Daniel Levy opted to replace him on an interim basis with Cristian Stellini, which is quickly turning into a disaster.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The only shining light at Tottenham right now is Harry Kane, although Edwards is worried even he’s questioning his future at the club.

With his contract situation starting to become perilous, there’s a summer of huge decisions on the horizon for the north London club.

Edwards thinks Kane wants out of Tottenham

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast after watching Kane against Newcastle, Edwards said: “Harry Kane looks like a player who wants out. I thought he was absent today as a leader.

“I think he did OK as a player, but as a leader I think he was absent today.

“I think there is something very, very rotten and he is the captain of that dressing room, and actually you have to start now questioning whether he has the leadership or desire to sort out the mess at Tottenham.”

Kane scored Tottenham’s only goal of the game, although it proved to be little more than a consolation.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

He was the only player who went over to applaud the travelling away fans who endured their 6-1 loss until full-time.

Edwards also spoke about how Tottenham’s players – including Kane – were ignoring Cristian Stellini on the touchline.

The key to potential keeping Kane at Spurs in the summer will be to bring in the right replacement for the Italian.

Not only could a bad appointment accelerate Tottenham’s decline, it could one of their greatest ever players leave the club for nothing.

Show all