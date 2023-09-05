Journalist says Arsenal fans wanted 24-year-old to be subbed after 13 mins vs Man United

Arsenal fans were calling for midfielder Kai Havertz to be substituted just 13 minutes into their game against Manchester United.

Journalist Ian Ladyman and pundit Chris Sutton were talking about the match at the Emirates on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast.

Ladyman was in attendance in the press box as Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners over their fierce rivals.

They won the match in the most dramatic of circumstances, with VAR ruling out a late Alejandro Garnacho goal.

Declan Rice caused pandemonium in the stands with his deflected strike hitting the back of the net in the 96th minute.

Gabriel Jesus put the cherry on the cake five minutes later as Arsenal maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

However, Arsenal fans weren’t happy with every player and one could be heard calling for Kai Havertz to be substituted very early on against Man United.

The 24-year-old looks bereft of confidence although Mikel Arteta has put his full faith in him.

He was accused of hiding after missing a big chance in the first half and will hope a reset during the international break can help him refocus.

Arsenal fans called for Havertz to be substituted

Speaking about the German international, Chris Sutton said: “I think a lot of Arsenal fans have already made their mind up on Kai Havertz and I don’t think it’s helping him.

“He looks like a player who is playing with doubt and indecision and fear.

“I’ve been through that myself and all the trademarks of myself at Chelsea [are there].

“That effort in the first half where he fluffed his lines, really snatched it, there’s a player there who’s not playing with a clear mind.

“But I do think that the Arsenal fans, what’s the sort of consequence of them booing him and getting on his back?

“I don’t know whether he reads social media or the newspapers but he’s barely started, there’s this negativity towards him and you have to look at the bigger picture, is that going to help Kai Havertz if there is this attitude from a certain section of the Arsenal fans to think that he’s not any good.”

Journalist Ian Ladyman then added: “In the 13th minute yesterday somebody stood up behind the dugout at the Emirates and shouted, ‘Get him off’.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Havertz was eventually substituted for Arsenal teammate Fabio Vieira who is looking like a changed player this season.

Arteta has been seriously impressed with the Portuguese and he could be handed a start in place for Havertz after the international break.

However, the Portuguese’s fate at the Emirates should give fans hope that Havertz will come good.

It’s taken the 23-year-old plenty of time to settle and Havertz should be afforded the same patience.

All it takes is scoring that first goal or providing that first assist to give his confidence a huge boost.