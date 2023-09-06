Journalist says £8m Everton player could now leave the club today

A conclusion could be reached today in a deal to take Everton’s Demarai Gray to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, only paperwork remains.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs who confirms that a final fee of £8m has been agreed.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Jacobs shares that Gray will sign a four-year deal with Steven Gerrard’s side and the transfer could be announced today.

Jacobs said: “Agreement now in place between Al-Ettifaq and Everton for Demarai Gray.

“Only paperwork remains. Final fee is almost £8m ($10m). Gray will sign a four-year deal.

“If all goes to plan Al-Ettifaq will announce Gray tomorrow.”

This is a significant update as just days ago Sean Dyche declared that Gray would now be reintegrated into the Everton squad.

Since then, Gray has taken to Instagram to express his displeasure with his treatment.

And although he made it clear that he was grateful to Everton fans, he suggested that he couldn’t continue at the club.

It would now seem that the 27-year-old will seek a new challenge away from the Premier League.

Gray could leave Everton and sign for Al-Ettifaq today

Gray joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2021.

He arguably enjoyed his best form under previous manager Frank Lampard and was crucial during different periods of his tenure.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

However, fast forward to now and Gray isn’t making match day squads.

Dyche said that was for multiple reasons in an interview, and cited Gray’s fitness and the transfer speculation as two key deciders.

Therefore, it would seem that an Everton departure for Al-Ettifaq today would be a good solution for Gray.

Moreover, Everton have already bolstered their wide attacking players over the summer.

Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison have both arrived on loan, even if the latter has not yet been fit to play.

And Gray will probably leave with a heavy heart, a player who has shone for Everton but now finds his situation at the club untenable.