Demarai Gray now sends message on Instagram to Everton fans amid reported exit talks

Demarai Gray has taken to Instagram to send a message to Everton fans amid continued reports that he might leave the club.

Gray posted a story on his Instagram account which has led to further speculation around his future.

Gray wrote: “Everton fans have always been great with me, but it’s so difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person.”

And this looks like a bleak update for fans hoping that Gray will remain at the club.

Gray has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer but a deal is yet to transpire.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested on X that Gray’s move to Al-Shabab has been difficult due to board upheaval at the club.

And it has now been reported today that Steven Gerrard holds an interest in taking the 27-year-old to his side Al Ettifaq.

Gray clearly holds the Everton fans dearly but has made it clear that he is finding it difficult to play for the club right now.

Sean Dyche confirmed after the Sheffield United draw that he expected Gray to remain with the side as of now.

He mentioned that Gray has been missing because of a few reasons, including his fitness and the recent transfer speculation.

Dyche also said that he expected Gray to return to the squad in the coming weeks.

And with this Instagram story there are now a lot of mixed messages.

It remains to be seen if a Saudi Arabian side does make a concerted effort to sign Gray, and what Everton’s response would be.

But fans may be worrying that Demarai Gray doesn’t now consider himself to have a future with Everton.

And you would imagine that the next week or so will be pretty telling in the winger’s future career.