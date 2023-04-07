Journalist said he was ‘confident’ £70m man would join Liverpool, but now there’s a problem











Jacque Talbot said earlier this week that the transfer he was most confident about happening this summer was Mason Mount to Liverpool.

The journalist said that he was ‘confident’ that this deal would happen this summer, but now, there’s seemingly more of an element of doubt around this transfer.

Indeed, now that Frank Lampard is the new manager of Chelsea, Talbot has said on his YouTube channel that he’s not too sure about if Lampard’s arrival at Stamford Bridge will affect Mount’s move to Anfield.

Lampard, of course, was a huge fan of Mount during his time at both Derby and Chelsea the first time around.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Lampard could affect Mount’s future

The journalist shared what he knows about Mount and Lampard after being asked if the ex-Everton manager’s return could affect the midfielder.

“Great question, yes I think it does to an extent, you know. I said all of this thinking that Frank Lampard wouldn’t be in charge at Chelsea again. So, yeah I think it could do, there is potential for that. I don’t know, does Lampard stay on as a part of the coaching squad? Do they give him a contract after his performances? I still think Mason Mount is going to leave, but if anything could impede that, one of those things would be Frank Lampard being Chelsea manager,” Talbot said.

Remains to be seen

Lampard’s presence could certainly change things at Chelsea regarding Mount’s future, but we don’t know what Lampard’s future at Chelsea holds yet, do we?



The Englishman is the caretaker manager at Stamford Bridge, but there are seemingly no plans for him to stay beyond the end of this season.

Of course, that can all change in an instant. We’ve seen caretaker managers earn themselves permanent roles in the past, particularly at Chelsea, but, then again, Lampard comes with more baggage than most other managers.

This is certainly a story to keep an eye on as Liverpool continue to track the £70m man.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Show all