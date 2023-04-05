‘Confident’: Journalist says Liverpool transfer is the one he’s the most certain will happen this summer











Mason Mount has been linked to Liverpool for quite some time now, and according to Jacque Talbot there’s a big chance of this transfer happening.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Talbot stated that Mount to Liverpool is the transfer that he is the most confident about happening this summer.

The Reds, quite obviously, need to rebuild their midfield at the end of the season, and it sounds as though Mount could be one of the first names through the door at Anfield this summer.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Mount to Liverpool is on

Talbot names Mount to Liverpool as the transfer he’s the most confident will happen this summer.

“Here’s a question for you, which transfer are you the most confident about happening in the summer? Which transfer am I most confident about? Mason Mount to Liverpool, James Maddison to Newcastle? Yeah maybe, I think it’s depending on Champions League for him, I think it’s depending on Champions League,” Talbot said.

First piece of the puzzle

Mount to Liverpool may well be the first piece of the midfield puzzle that needs putting together at Anfield.

The Reds, realistically, need two or three midfielders through the door this summer, and while Mount won’t solve all of the Merseyside clubs’ problems, getting him in is a great start to say the least.

Mount is exactly the type of player the Reds need. He’s young, hungry and he is incredibly talented.

Factor in that his energetic, all-action style of play really suits Jurgen Klopp’s system and you have to think that Liverpool are onto a winner here.

Of course, there’s a long way to go between now and the summer, but it sounds as though this deal could be on its way to being concluded.

Photo by Nader Davoodi ATPImages/Getty Images

Show all