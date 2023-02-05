Journalist provides update on Bukayo Saka's future at Arsenal amid Manchester City interest











Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal are confident that Bukayo Saka will be ‘going absolutely nowhere’ – despite reported interest from Manchester City.

Saka has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season, alongside his attacking partner in Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian winger put pen to paper on a new deal this week and extended his stay at the Emirates Stadium until at least 2027.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Saka follows suit, especially with Ben Jacobs reporting that Pep Guardiola’s side are interested in signing him.

But it seems that Arsenal are confident they will keep hold of the 21-year-old, as well as the rest of their key players.

Arsenal confident Saka will stay

Jones provided an update on Saka’s long-term future at Arsenal and suggested that Arteta’s men will not allow any of their star players to leave any time soon.

“The core of that squad are going absolutely nowhere; Arsenal are confident that they’re not,” the journalist told GMS.

“Someone like Saka, they know that the vultures will be circling if there’s any sign of discontent or any sign of him becoming available.”

Arsenal would have probably hoped that Saka would have put pen to paper by now, with talks over a new deal seemingly dragging out.

The youngster’s current deal is set to run until the end of the next season, meaning the Gunners could be in a dangerous position come the summer.

That being said, Saka seems more than happy with the way things are going at Arsenal right now, with Arteta’s side leading the race for the Premier League title.

It was unclear whether Saka would be open to signing a new deal after the disappointment of missing out on Champions League football last season.

But the Gunners have really kicked on since and it would be a massive surprise if the winger decided against agreeing fresh terms with his boyhood club.

Saka has been described as a ‘special‘ talent and it’s certainly no surprise that he’s attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Arsenal will be hoping to tie him and William Saliba down on new long-term deals sooner rather than later, with the Frenchman’s contract also set to run until the end of next season.

