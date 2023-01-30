Arsenal Transfer News: Bukayo Saka fears emerge as Manchester City lurk











Manchester City could end up looking to sign Bukayo Saka from Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola a huge fan of the England winger.

Saka is yet to sign a new contract with the Gunners. And while there is a confidence that Saka will sign in the short-term, there remains a worry at Arsenal about Saka eventually joining Manchester City.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs anyway, who writes in his column for CaughtOffside today that Arsenal have a bit of a worry over the long-term future of Saka.

Discussing the potential for a new contract or a future transfer, Jacobs writes:

“The only fear is in the longer term – Manchester City, for example, really like him, they’ve monitored him, but it’s a long-term thing because even they don’t think he’s going to be moving in the short-term. There’s generally a feeling within the industry that Saka is untouchable in the short-term.

“But in the long-term, it’ll be about the specifics of the contract – for example, could Saka ask for a clause where he can leave if Arsenal don’t qualify for the Champions League in any given season? He’s in a strong position to have his cake and eat it, he can push for amazing terms.”

Jacobs believes a new contract will be signed by Saka eventually. However, there remains that long-term worry.

TBR’s View: Saka surely stays at Arsenal for the foreseeable

Bukayo Saka does not strike anyone as the sort of guy who is going to walk out on Arsenal any time soon. He is so popular and influential in this team that moving on would be a bold move indeed.

Of course, Manchester City have tempted Arsenal players in the past. The likes of Sagna and Nasri have moved, but times are different now.

There will always be the lure of playing under Pep. And as we know, City compete every single year for trophies.

But Saka will see what Arsenal are building and with that, want to be part of it.