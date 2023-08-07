Journalist now shares ‘most likely’ Harry Kane scenario at Tottenham this summer

Journalist George Sessions has shared the most likely scenario for Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Sessions joined Tom Barclay on the Tottenham Way Podcast and spoke about the biggest talking point of the summer at Spurs.

Yesterday’s friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk showcased Harry Kane’s quality once again.

So much pressure has been on the forward to not just score goals but create chances for his teammates.

He managed to find the back of the net 30 times in the league last season despite Tottenham’s troubles.

Ange Postecoglou appears to want to deploy Kane in a more advanced role.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Although that does limit Kane’s fantastic passing range and vision, yesterday showed it’s unlikely to limit his effectiveness in the side.

Scoring four goals yesterday before making way for Dane Scarlett showed his commitment to the side is still there.

However, Sessions has shared the scenario at Tottenham he sees happening this summer regarding Kane.

It might not be good news for Spurs, but yesterday’s applause at the end of the game may not have been a farewell.

Most likely Kane scenario at Tottenham this summer

Speaking about the England captain’s future, Sessions said: “There’s a lot to unpack after that.

“From the ovation he got before the game, the goals he scored, the applause, the walk around the pitch.

“I think like a lot of people, probably during the last two weeks I’ve swayed towards OK this is probably happening now, it feels like it.

“Daniel Levy’s already met the Bayern officials. And then today happens, you hear some of [Ange] Postecoglou’s comments and [Harry] Kane’s just tweeted a picture of himself celebrating the goals, ramping it up.

“We’re reading into everything obviously, but I guess the main thing is that performance, those goals show what an absolutely super professional he is like everyone said.

“I’m still leaning towards I think he probably will be a Bayern player but maybe he will play at Brentford but he’ll go after that, I think that’s the most likely scenario at the minute.

“But there’s still three weeks to go until the deadline so I think plenty’s going to happen over the next few weeks.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Kane’s scenario at Tottenham this summer isn’t comfortable for any party.

Postecoglou will want clarity on whether the 30-year-old is part of his plans for the rest of the season sooner rather than later.

Brentford may feel hard done by if they’re the only side that has to face Kane in the Premier League this year.

If he scores another four goals that day, then it might become harder for Bayern to convince him to make the switch.