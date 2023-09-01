Journalist now says £13m Tottenham player could now leave very soon

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is still expected to leave the club today after months of waiting for the right offer.

Journalist George Sessions provided an update on Tottenham’s potential outgoing business on social media.

Time is beginning to run out for Spurs to get their desired moves over the line today.

There will be a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes to make sure Ange Postecolgou’s squad is in the best shape possible going into the rest of the campaign.

He’s already seen some brilliant additions come through the door such as Micky Van de Ven and James Maddison.

However, plenty of players need to move on now, especially if they want to make any more signings.

One player who looks likely to leave Tottenham today is Hugo Lloris.

He was left out of the club’s pre-season tour squad to find a new club but remains in North London.

That might be about to change though with just a few hours left in the window.

Lloris expected to leave Tottenham today

Posting on social media, Sessions said: “12 hours left of #TransferDeadlineDay! A lot of moving parts at #THFC.

“Currently quiet on the Hugo Lloris front but movement is expected before 11 pm.

“Fulham pushing for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Davison Sanchez has interest while Bryan Gil, nearly fit, may depart on loan again.”

The £13m goalkeeper has been a fine servant to Spurs and is desperate to remain first choice somewhere after losing his place to Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham are happy to let Lloris leave today and are unlikely to demand much of a transfer fee.

Everyone at the club would wish him well after more than a decade of playing between the sticks in North London.