Hugo Lloris looks set to leave Tottenham this summer.

Indeed, the Frenchman is entering the final year of his contract, he’s been subject of interest from other clubs and the club have already signed his replacement in the shape of Guglielmo Vicario.

According to Alasdair Gold, it’s unlikely that Lloris ends up going on Tottenham’s pre-season tour now, with the journalist claiming that he’d be stunned if the goalkeeper were to jet off to Australia with the rest of the squad as he expects Tottenham to instead let their captain focus on finding a new club for himself.

The journalist shared this update on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lloris won’t be on tour

Gold spoke about the £12m player and his immediate future.

“The interesting thing on the tour now is that he will seemingly be the senior goalkeeper. Lloris I would be stunned if he went, I would imagine if you were Spurs you would let him crack on and get his new club. So that would mean Vicario, Austin and Whiteman because Forster is injured,” Gold said.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

End of an era

It really looks as though Lloris will be leaving Tottenham and this is truly the end of an era for Spurs.

The Frenchman has been the north London club’s number one for as long as some fans will be able to remember, and while it all went a bit pear-shaped at the end, he was a fantastic servant for a long time.

Sadly, Lloris didn’t manage to win a single trophy during his time at Tottenham, but he will almost certainly be remembered as a modern-day club legend as the only man to date to captain Spurs to a Champions League final.

It looks like Lloris has played his final game for Spurs now.