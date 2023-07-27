Journalist Ryan Taylor says he expects Tottenham Hotspur to sign Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven this summer.

Taylor has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Spurs’ search for a new centre-back.

Tottenham got off to a promising start to the summer window as they moved to bring in Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

But the North Londoners are still searching for a new centre-back, with Ange Postecoglou admitting he’s keen to strengthen in the area.

“We’re looking to bring in at least one,” the Aussie boss told The Evening Standard this week.

“No frustration — it’s just the football world. I’ve been around long enough to know how it works. I wish it could be like my wife and Amazon where we get a delivery every day, but no frustration.”

Two defenders who have been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham this summer are Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed on Monday that Tapsoba remains at the top of Tottenham’s list.

But Taylor has suggested that Spurs could move to bring both Tapsoba and Van de Ven in as they bid to re-shape their backline this summer.

Taylor expecting Spurs to sign Van de Ven and Tapsoba

“That said, there’s probably going to be some outgoings at Spurs as well. It’s just how Ange Postecoglou views it,” Taylor told GiveMeSport.

“If he sticks with a back four, then I don’t think they’ll need more than those two [Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba], but if they’re going to go to a back three at some point then maybe they might want to look again.

“Obviously, Clement Lenglet left following his loan from Barcelona. Then there is Davinson Sanchez who is attracting very strong interest. Joe Rodon as well is likely to depart.

“So yeah, I do expect those two to be the ones to come in.”

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tapsoba and Van de Ven have impressed in the Bundesliga and it’s easy to see why they feature on Tottenham’s list.

Van de Ven enjoyed a brilliant campaign for Wolfsburg last time out as the 22-year-old established himself as a first-team regular.

The Dutchman boasts exceptional pace and possesses the required qualities on the ball to thrive under Postecoglou.

Tapsoba boast similar attributes to the Wolfsburg man but at 24, he’s the more experienced of the pair and would arguably make more of an instant impact at Spurs.

He’s valued at around £45 million by Leverkusen, making him the more expensive option for Tottenham. But if Spurs are serious about revamping Postecoglou’s backline, then bringing in both would be a huge statement of intent.