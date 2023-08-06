Journalist names four players Manchester City are considering to replace Mahrez

Manchester City are looking at the market for replacements for Riyad Mahrez as they continue to build ahead of the new season.

City announced the big money signing of Josko Gvardiol last week and are looking to strengthen even more before the end of the transfer window.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

One area they are keen on adding to is out wide. With Riyad Mahrez having gone to Saudi Arabia, Pep Guardiola knows he needs a new face.

And according to journalist Rudy Galetti, four players are being considered by City as they run the rule over players.

Among those players is Premier League star Michael Olise, while former Leeds man Raphinha is also being explored.

The two standout names on that list of four to English football fans will be Olise and Raphinha.

Olise has shone for Crystal Palace and is being linked with a £35m move to Arsenal this summer, among other clubs.

Raphinha, meanwhile, has done well in Barcelona ever since sealing a big money move from Leeds United.

For City, it will come down to who they feel fits in best with their project and replaces Mahrez easiest.

Manchester City will get it right

You just feel with City that whoever they sign is going to be a success. They’ve rarely got it wrong in the market while Guardiola has been there and they won’t get this one wrong either.

The players mentioned are all good players with scope for improvement. That’s what Guardiola wants, and you can imagine his coaching of any of the four mentioned here will have a big effect.

Mahrez is a quality player to follow on from. But the likes of Olise and Raphinha would relish the challenge.