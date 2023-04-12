Journalist makes transfer claim about Arsenal and Ridle Baku











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Wolfsburg defender Ridle Baku this summer, and Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has shared the latest.

The Gunners are currently in a difficult race in the Premier League to win their first title in almost two decades. It’s all in their hands, but their draw against Liverpool last weekend has given Manchester City a route back in.

Whatever happens this season, Arsenal will be active in the summer transfer window, and Baku is reportedly a wanted man.

Arsenal add Ridle Baku to their summer transfer wish list

Arsenal‘s priority in the summer transfer window will be a new midfielder.

The likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have all been linked with a move to the Emirates, and Arsenal fans will be hoping that at least two of them can be brought in.

Along with midfield, it looks like Mikel Arteta is looking for a new full-back as well. Ivan Fresneda has been linked over the last few months, but it looks like Ridle Baku is also a concrete name on their list.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Plettenberg, who revealed yesterday that Baku is on Arsenal’s radar, and the 25-year-old right-back’s priority is to move to England this summer.

Baku, who has been branded as a ‘dangerous‘ player, will enter the final two years of his contract this summer, and he has a price tag of around about £13 million.

Plettenberg tweeted: “Baku: Been told the 25 y/o right back is very open to leave Wolfsburg in summer! Dream destination: England. He’s on the shortlist of @Arsenal confirmed! Interest from Spain as well. Possible price tag: Around €15m (£13m)!”

TBR View:

Arsenal’s interest in a new full-back makes us wonder what Arteta’s plan is.

The Gunners already have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are the two main men on the opposite side.

Interest in Baku suggests that at least one of those four players will be allowed to leave this summer – unless Arteta plans on using Zinchenko solely in midfield next season.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer, but Baku would be a very decent signing.

