Journalist makes Milan Skriniar to Arsenal claim

Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who will become a free agent at the end of this season.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who has revealed that the Slovakian could receive offers from Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea or the Gunners in the coming weeks.

Arsenal have just completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia.

The 22-year-old Pole has been brilliant in Italy over the last 18 months, and Mikel Arteta admires “his long passing and ability to build the play in the left half of the pitch,” reports The Athletic.

Kiwior solves Arsenal’s need for a new defender, but Bailey says he would not be surprised at all if Arsenal made an offer to sign Milan Skriniar for free at the end of this season.

He said on 90min’s Talking Transfers podcast, as quoted by Rousing The Kop: “A lot English clubs are looking at this guy. I wouldn’t be surprised if Man United, Liverpool, City, Arsenal, Chelsea, any of them come in.

“They’re all throwing their hat into the ring on this one. They weren’t expecting him to a be free agent, he is. So, keep an eye on this one, I think we’ll see a lot of Premier League interest come up in the next few weeks.”

Addressing rumours that Skriniar could join French giants Paris Saint-Germain, the journalists said: “I find it hard to believe he’ll accept PSG without having already looked at the market.

“These Premier League clubs have got to be making it known what he can earn in England. There might be quite mouth-watering figures for him.”

TBR View:

Skriniar has been one of the best defenders in Italy for a few years now, but Arsenal just don’t need him.

The Gunners have William Salib and Gabriel Magalhaes at the back, who have both been sensational. Kiwior has been brought in now to provide cover for Gabriel, while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also play in the heart of the defence as well.

If that’s not enough, Rob Holding is still at Arsenal, and he’s more than a decent backup for the above-mentioned players.

Skriniar is a sensational defender who would improve many teams in the world. However, there’s just no need for him at Arsenal at this moment in time.

