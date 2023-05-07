Journalist makes Bukayo Saka injury claim during Newcastle v Arsenal











Arsenal produced a fine performance at Newcastle today to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

In a game where nothing but a win would do for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta saw his side produce on of their most mature performances of the season to see off the Magpies.

Goals from Martin Odegaard and an own goal from Fabian Schar ensured Arsenal are now guaranteed to finish second.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 7, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

For the Gunners, it was a day to be proud of. Led by the experience of Jorginho in the middle, Arsenal’s young guns came of age.

But that’s not to say the day passed without worry for Arsenal. And in particular Bukayo Saka.

Goal’s Arsenal journalist Charles Watts was at the game and he pointed out how in the first half, Saka appeared to be injured as he came over and asked the Gunners’ medical staff for some pain relief.

Saka, of course, battled through the game and was once again a key component in the win. Despite not being at his scintillating best on the wing, he did enough to show just why he’s so highly regarded.

With a bit of luck, this injury is nothing. The fact he carried on suggests things are ok. But certainly, it’s one for Arteta and his staff to monitor.

TBR’s View: Injured Saka would play through the pain barrier

This was an interesting spot this from Watts. In a game that was quite frantic at times, it’s interesting that he saw Saka specifically ask for pain relief.

For Saka, the next few days might simply be about rest and recovery. The last thing he wants to do is risk aggravating an injury for the final few games.

Saka is so crucial for Arsenal. He’d play through the pain as we all know. But Arsenal just need to keep on top of this one.