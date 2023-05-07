BBC pundit blown away by what Martin Odegaard kept doing in Arsenal v Newcastle











Martin Odegaard produced yet another masterclass performance as Arsenal faced off against Newcastle United today.

In a huge game in front of the Sky cameras, Odegaard once again showed his class. First in how he fired Arsenal into a 1-0 lead. And from then on, how he simply controlled things alongside Jorginho in the middle for the Gunners.

Odegaard’s season for Arsenal has been huge. On the whole, he has been one of the best players of the season and is probably pushing international teammate Erling Haaland closer than anyone else.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And watching Odegaard for the BBC today, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock was in awe of how Odegaard always seemed to have space against Newcastle.

“Martin Odegaard always has so much time. The best players in the world make time stand still on the football pitch and slow things down,” Warnock said.

“It’s such an art.”

Odegaard, who cost just £30m and is believed to be on around £115k-a-week at Arsenal, has turned into one of the best buys in recent history for the club.

Should Arsenal continue to have hopes of winning trophies, then Odegaard – and a few others – will be crucial.

TBR’s View: Odegaard getting better and better

Arsenal’s season has been quite something and their performances as a team have been excellent.

However, there is no denying the huge influence Martin Odegaard has on his group of players. The Norwegian has taken the captain’s role and ran with it. Goals, assists, leadership. He has everything you’d want in a captain.

Mikel Arteta knew what he was doing when he handed Odegaard the armband and he has been rewarded brilliantly.

Odegaard is easily one of the best midfielders in the league right now. And in any other season, he might have been voted the very best of the entire bunch.