Ben Jacobs shares exciting Mason Mount verdict amid Liverpool transfer links











Liverpool have a considerable “advantage” in negotiations for Chelsea’s Mason Mount, according to Ben Jacobs.

The CBS journalist told GiveMeSport that the Reds are “fortunate” as they can already sort things out player-side.

Meanwhile, the Blues are in a tricky situation club-wise and player-wise, putting them in a weaker position.

Photo by Naomi Baker – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly looking to overhaul their midfield this summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

And Mount has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

Goal.com’s Neil Jones reported earlier in April that Liverpool have held “productive” talks over the Blues ace.

The article added that the Reds ‘would be willing and able to meet the player’s salary demands’.

Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg reported that Mount is “increasingly likely” to make the move to Anfield.

Chelsea need to offload players to balance out their spending, and homegrown players will recoup a sizeable fee.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could do with bringing some more homegrown players.

The likes of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of contract this summer.

Furthermore, Mount’s contract runs out in 2024, so this summer is the last chance his club has of making a decent fee.

Now, Jacobs has given his views on the Mount to Liverpool state of play.

“Now will be the right time to sell for Chelsea if they can’t agree on terms with Mount,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Liverpool are fortunate in that they can move now on the player side.

“Whereas Chelsea have to wait, to some extent, to work out where they are, how much money they need to come in under Financial Fair Play, where they can command fees and who the new manager will be.

“At the moment, I think that gives a suitor an advantage.”

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Our view

Mount would be an outstanding acquisition for Liverpool, as he is a player of the highest calibre.

At just 24 years of age, he’s yet to hit his peak, and could easily increase in resale value over the next few years.

During the World Cup, England teammate Declan Rice said the Reds target is “one of the best players I’ve played with”.

“Not only with the ball,” he told reporters during the tournament in Qatar.

“His quality he shows in abundance for England and Chelsea, but the way he is off the ball.

“You don’t see many number 10s who have that together. He is such a team player, such a hard-working, honest guy.”

Mount reportedly has a £70million price tag, but it would be surprising to see him leave for that much.

Chelsea’s hand isn’t particularly strong when it comes to negotiations over him. Liverpool need to make the most of it.