Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist drops big Declan Rice update amid recent links











Declan Rice has been linked with a move to Arsenal this past week and the noises are that he’d be open to the move as well.

Rice is being linked with Arsenal as well as long term admirers Chelsea. The West Ham midfielder is set to leave the Hammers in the summer, as he goes in search of making the next step in his career.

Arsenal, then, are seriously considering making a bid, according to The Times.

And speaking to GiveMeSport about the potential deal, Pete O’Rourke believes a move to Arsenal is one that Rice would jump at right now.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“We know Champions League football is a big attraction for all the top players right now. Declan Rice admitted that, during the World Cup with England, he wants to be playing in the Champions League and competing for honours,” O’Rourke said.

“Arsenal do seem to be going in the right direction under Mikel Arteta, so it’s an exciting project for all top players right now. I think Declan Rice would definitely be interested in a move to Arsenal if they were to make a move for him.”

Rice is likely to command a fee of at least £70m if he is to leave. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are thought to be willing to pay for him.

TBR’s View: Arsenal with Rice become a different animal

This is the sort of player Arsenal fans really want to see. They want to see their club go and get the best. And Declan Rice is right up with the best in his position.

For West Ham and England, Rice epitomises everything good about a central midfielder. He has a bit of everything in his game, and it’s easy to see why Arsenal want him.

If they win the league, then Rice’s mind might be made up. Champions League football will be the main thing, and at the moment, Chelsea probably can’t offer that.