Report: Newcastle ready to bid for Bundesliga 'genius'











The latest reports are now suggesting that Newcastle are ready to make a bid for long-term transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle are ready to move for the player. It comes at a perfect time as the player also hinted that he could leave his current club in the report.

The report shows that Szoboszlai said: “If there is interest, I will consider it. Not because I don’t have a good time in Leipzig, but because I have always been interested in challenges.”

The Northern Echo states that Newcastle are confident of being able to afford both Leipzig’s asking price and the midfielder’s wage demands.



The attacking midfielder, who reportedly has a release clause of £61 million, would be a very smart signing for the Magpies.

He has Champions League experience, something few at the club currently have, and also is a star in the Bundesliga this season.

Szoboszlai is still only 22 but has made 88 appearances for RB Leipzig. The player has scored 18 times and assisted 22 times.

Newcastle have had a fantastic season challenging and finishing in the top four at the club. Signing the “genius” would show that they want to make this a consistent theme and not just a one off.

With very wealthy owners, a huge fan base and a cracking stadium, the club have all the things needed to become a top four side.

Players like Kieran Trippier have shown that they were right signing for the club despite them battling for relegation when they first joined.

