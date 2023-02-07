Journalist claims Victor Orta could hand 'outstanding' manager the Leeds job if he wants it











TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has named West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as the frontrunner for the Leeds United job, but only if he wants it.

Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties at Leeds after a dismal run of form in the Premier League. The Whites had often put in decent performances under the American but failed to produce positive results.

After just two wins in their last 17 league games, Leeds sit just above the relegation zone by goal difference.

The Daily Mail reports that Corberan is keen on a return to Elland Road after a stint as Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant manager.

Now, the 39-year-old is apparently leading the race to replace Marsch, with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola also in the mix.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Victor Orta could hand Corberan the Leeds job

Crook spoke to TalkSPORT this morning and provided an update on Leeds’ search for a new manager.

The journalist rubbished any chances of Leeds appointing former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, while claiming Victor Orta could look to appoint Corberan due to his previous links with the club.

“I heard a Leeds fan talking with you a few minutes ago talking about Pochettino. I don’t want to shatter their thunder… but absolutely no chance that Mauricio Pochettino will take this job,” he said.

“Carlos Corberan is the name mentioned to me when I reported on Jesse Marsch’s departure. He has history with the football club and was part of the back room team.

“He has only just started at West Brom and what a job he’s done there to take them up the division. It’s not the most stable football club and he may see this as a decent opportunity to move on.

“The other name that came out last night was that of Andoni Iraola, who is at Rayo Vallecano in Spain. At the moment, I would make Corberan the front runner, if he wanted the job.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Corberan is proving himself in the Championship with West Brom at the moment and has been described as an ‘outstanding’ manager.

Iraola is another up and coming coach and at 40, he is also a younger candidate Leeds could consider.

The Whites have also been linked with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, but they could turn to a familiar face in Corberan.

The appointment could make sense for Leeds considering he’s an option that will be very familiar with the set-up at Elland Road. But with a lack of experience in management at the top level, it would also be a massive risk from Orta to appoint Corberan given Leeds’ position in the table.

