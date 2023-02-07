Carlos Corberan wants Leeds United job after Jesse Marsch is fired











The Daily Mail reports that West Brom boss Carlos Corberan wants to become the next Leeds United manager after Jesse Marsch was fired yesterday.

Marsch has officially been relieved of his duties at Elland Road after a dismal run of form in the Premier League.

The American was dismissed yesterday afternoon after Leeds fell to yet another disappointing defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Whites sit just outside the relegation zone by goal difference, while they’ve managed just two wins in their last 17 league games.

Leeds will now face the task of bringing in a manager who will be able to hit the ground running and steer them away from the bottom end of the table. And it seems that they could turn to a familiar face in Corberan.

Corberan keen on Leeds job

The Daily Mail reports that Corberan is keen on a return to Elland Road after a spell as Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant.

The 39-year-old also coached the U23’s side during his three years in Yorkshire but the outlet notes that Augus Kinnear and Victor Orta could decide against the move, which could open the door for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Corberan is doing an excellent job at the Hawthorns as he pushes to bring the Baggies back up to the Premier League.

Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

He’s been described as an ‘outstanding’ manager and he clearly has a bright future ahead of him in the dugout.

But Leeds are in a precarious position in the league at the moment and much like Everton have done by bringing in Sean Dyche, they need a manager who is proven in England’s top flight.

Marsch helped Leeds avoid the drop last season and on the most part, his side played some good football. But his failure to deliver results is ultimately what cost him his job.

