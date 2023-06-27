Journalist claims the future of ‘superb’ £42m West Ham target is fascinating

The future of West Ham transfer target Kalvin Phillips is one to watch this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

West Ham have been heavily linked to the defensive midfielder since the season ended. These links have also suggested he could be used by Manchester City in their hunt for Hammers star Declan Rice.

The English international went to the Premier League champions for a reported £42million. He has only been at his current club one season and he has already won the treble with them.

West Ham will definitely need some top quality signings to replace Declan Rice. Someone like Kalvin Phillips seems like a very good replacement.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Journalist on West Ham target Kalvin Phillips

The “superb” midfielder would have enjoyed winning trophies. Winning the treble is a fantastic achievement to be a part of.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey provided an update on the future of Phillips. He said: “I think City is fascinating with the Kalvin Phillips situation there.

“Phillips is a player who West Ham really like, he is if not the first option, very very high on their list to replace Rice.

“Even if Rice doesn’t go to City, I think Phillips to West Ham is still very much on the cards. It’s going to be fascinating.”

It is no shock to see Phillips touted as a Declan Rice replacement. The two are very similar. Phillips typically replaces Declan Rice in England matches.

West Ham could definitely work out some sort of a deal with Manchester City to receive some money and Phillips for Rice.

This could help them massively. They would be able to sign some other players but also receive a very good talent.

Phillips has not been used much by Guardiola and it may be best for him to move so that he can be a key player elsewhere.