Journalist claims Newcastle and Everton were put off by Hakim Ziyech's wages

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Newcastle United and Everton were put off by Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech’s wages – he could now join Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Eddie Howe has already bolstered his attacking options this month by raiding Everton for Anthony Gordon.

While Sean Dyche was only announced as the Toffees’ new boss yesterday, the club have plenty of work to do before the window shuts later today.

Both clubs have been linked with a move for Ziyech this month, with The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel claiming Everton were keen on a possible loan deal.

Newcastle were interested in a similar type of deal for the Moroccan star but it seems his wages have put both clubs off.

Newcastle and Everton put off by Ziyech’s wages

Jacobs spoke on a Twitter space last night and claimed that Ziyech could end up joining Messi at PSG before today’s deadline.

“With Hakim Ziyech, that is a red hot deal at the moment and PSG have made a move. I think this is interesting because throughout the window I have intimated that the huddle with Ziyech and getting him away from Chelsea is wages and suddenly it’s PSG coming in because they are happy to pay a Champions League wage,” the CBS journalist said.

“Newcastle, Everton, West Ham have looked in the past but they have not been comfortable about the wages and that’s the part that Ziyech isn’t particularly enamoured about bending on.

“In terms of the deal, you may see conflicting reports out there about whether PSG will get a straight loan or a loan with an option.

“I want to clarify that, talks are ongoing at the moment, so it’s fluid but when you talk to all sides it’s very clear that Chelsea only want to offer a straight loan. PSG would like a loan with an option but at the moment they have not been able to get that loan plus option.

“That may change over the coming minutes and hours, it’s fluid at this point, but that’s where you will get the conflicting information.”

TBR View: PSG move makes sense for Ziyech

Ziyech arrived with plenty of promise after making a £33 million switch to Chelsea from Ajax back in 2020. But he has struggled to adapt to English football and failed to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

While he would have been a good addition for both Everton and Newcastle, it makes sense that PSG are one of the only sides willing to match his wage demands.

But he will probably struggle for game time in France too as he’ll have the likes of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to compete with for a place in PSG’s starting line-up.

