AC Milan vs Tottenham: Harry Kane praises 'fantastic' Pape Matar Sarr after San Siro display











Harry Kane has been speaking to The Evening Standard about Pape Matar Sarr and he says Tottenham Hotspur have a brilliant player on their hands in the youngster.

Sarr was handed his full Champions League debut last night as Tottenham fell to a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan.

The 20-year-old was given the nod alongside Oliver Skipp after Antonio Conte’s squad has been decimated with injuries and suspensions over the past week.

Rodrigo Bentancur is facing the rest of the season on the sidelines, while Conte has suggested that Yves Bissouma faces the same fate as the Uruguayan.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was ruled out of Tottenham’s trip to the San Siro due to being suspended, which gave Sarr the opportunity to show what he’s capable of.

And the youngster certainly impressed, despite the fact that Tottenham will have to comeback from 1-0 down in the second leg next month.

Kane praises ‘fantastic’ Sarr

Sarr was arguably Tottenham’s standout player on the night, closely followed by Skipp. And the former Metz midfielder has received high praise from Harry Kane after his display at the San Siro.

“He’s got fantastic quality,” Kane told The Evening Standard.

“He was everywhere last night, breaking up play, tracking back, making tackles, shots, crosses.He’s a player who has all the ability and he’ll only get better from experiences like last night, playing a really good team, a really good midfield.

“We’re happy with him. The boss trusts him, that’s why he’s playing and we’re going to need those type of performances for the rest of the season.”

Sarr is looking like an inspired piece of business from Fabio Paratici based off his recent performances.

The Senegal international wasn’t expected to play a key role in Conte’s side this season but he now looks set for a prolonged period in the team.

While it was a huge blow for Tottenham to lose Bentancur to injury, Sarr will only benefit from playing regular first-team football over the coming months.

