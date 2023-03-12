Arsenal following Moussa Diaby for almost two years - Romano











Arsenal have been monitoring Moussa Diaby for almost two years as the Gunners potentially look to win the race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen forward this summer, Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside.

Diaby has been one of the standout talents in Europe in recent times. He has been outstanding for the Bundesliga side this season, with 11 goals and six assists in all competitions.

Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

And in total, he has 89 goal contributions in 156 games for Leverkusen. So it is no surprise that he appears to have many European heavyweights chasing his signature.

Arsenal have been following Diaby for almost two years

Romano has reported that both Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain want the 23-year-old. But Arsenal remain in the mix. And interestingly, the Gunners have been in the running for a very long time, it seems.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“Arsenal have appreciated Moussa Diaby for a long time,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“It’s almost two years following him but the same happened with other clubs including PSG and Newcastle.

“Bayer Leverkusen wanted to keep him last summer and in January, for this summer it will depend on the value of the proposals.”

Arsenal are certainly going to be in the mix for some of the most exciting players around this summer. Whether they win the league title or not this season, it appears highly likely that they will be in the Champions League next year.

They will need further depth and quality in a number of areas. And that includes in those wider positions, which have largely been carried by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season.

Diaby is definitely someone who could capture the imagination of the Arsenal fans. He has incredible pace. And he has been described as an ‘astonishing‘ talent.

Arsenal have got very little wrong in the transfer market over the last couple of years. So supporters will take a lot of confidence from that if they spend big on Diaby in the summer.

But clearly, the Gunners are not the only side in the running for his signature. And it is going to be a difficult challenge to win the race with two of Europe’s financial superpowers also monitoring Diaby.