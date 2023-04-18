Journalist claims Allan Saint-Maximin could leave Newcastle this summer
Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin is ‘unlikely’ to remain at the club beyond the summer. 

Newcastle are enjoying a brilliant season under Eddie Howe and despite a disappointing result against Aston Villa over the weekend, they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish. 

The Magpies will undoubtedly have one eye on the summer window as they bid to continue building a team capable of challenging for major titles. 

And one player that could be heading out the exit door as a result is Allan Saint-Maximin

Indeed, The Daily Mail reports that Saint-Maximin is attracting interest from the likes of Inter Milan

Now, Jones has told GiveMeSport that the Frenchman could end up leaving St James’ Park this summer. 

Saint-Maximin likely to leave Newcastle 

Speaking to GMS, Jones provided an update on Saint-Maximin’s future ahead of the summer transfer window. 

“I think Allan Saint-Maximin is unlikely to be there,” the journalist said. “We’ve talked about this before quite a lot.

“Nothing has changed, but they’re looking to level up the team. Also, how Saint-Maximin’s contract works regarding wages and appearances makes him more vulnerable to a sale. 

“That’s my understanding of the situation. So, I think that he could well leave.” 

Saint-Maximin has forced his way back into the Newcastle side over the past few weeks and he’s impressed off the left-hand side. 

But the 26-year-old has never seemed like the right fit for Howe’s style of play. 

He’s proving to be a useful option for Newcastle at the moment though and has stepped up since Howe’s wide options were hit with injuries. 

It will be intriguing to see if the £16 million forward can change Howe’s mind before the end of the campaign. 

