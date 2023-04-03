Inter Milan want to sign Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin











Inter Milan are keeping an eye on Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of a possible summer transfer bid.

Saint-Maximin has been playing a key role in Eddie Howe’s Newcastle squad this season. However, the Frenchman has long been linked with a move away from the club. Tottenham were believed to be keen in January.

And now, it seems Serie A giants Inter Milan could be ready to test the waters, according to the Daily Mail.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wanted

The Mail reports how while Saint-Maximin remains a key part of Eddie Howe’s plans for now, that stance could change come the summer.

With Champions League football a possibility at the moment, Newcastle could well find themselves spending big money in the summer to further enhance their squad. And with that, a number of faces may end up departing.

Saint-Maximin, who is one of the higher earners on around £93k-a-week at Newcastle, is believed to be one of the players who might be sacrificed.

The winger has been described as ‘unplayable‘ at times for his performances in black and white. But as the PIF project at Newcastle continues, the Frenchman could well find himself cast aside before too long.

TBR’s View: Inter Milan a big club for Saint-Maximin

While he might not want to leave Newcastle and is doing well enough lately, the idea of joining a club the size of Inter is not something to be too down about.

The Italian side are a huge club in world football and they’ve had some truly world class players over the years.

If Saint-Maximin is moved on by Newcastle, then the notion of him signing for Inter is one that cushions the blow.

It will be an interesting old summer for Newcastle. If they make the top four, then we could well see PIF flex their financial muscles to the max.