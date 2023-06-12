Journalist claims £80m player is Jurgen Klopp’s dream signing for Liverpool, he’s ready to leave

Journalist Rudy Galetti has described West Ham United star Declan Rice as Jurgen Klopp’s ‘forbidden dream’ for Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool have already snapped up their first signing ahead of the summer transfer window as they secured a deal to bring in Alexis Mac Allister last week.

But the Reds are expected to bolster their midfield options further after losing Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Declan Rice has already been linked with a move to Liverpool, but Arsenal seem to be leading the race to sign the 24-year-old at this stage.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed just yesterday that the Gunners are confident of getting a deal done for Rice.

Yet, Galetti has suggested to GiveMeSport that the Hammers skipper is Klopp’s dream signing.

Rice is Klopp’s dream signing

Galetti claims Rice is ready to secure a move away from West Ham this summer and while Arsenal are leading the race to sign him, Klopp is a huge fan of the England star.

“A mini revolution is expected in the Liverpool midfielder after the arrival of Mac Allister from Brighton,” he said. “There will certainly be other signings, Declan Rice is for sure Klopp’s forbidden dream.

“The West Ham player will not renew his contract expiring in June 2024, and he’s ready to leave this summer after winning the Conference League. Arsenal are leading the race for him and he’s their top target, but anything could happen.”

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Rice has been exceptional for West Ham over the past few seasons and played a key role in their Europa Conference League victory last week.

He’s widely expected to secure a big move this summer and Arsenal has been touted as his most likely destination.

Mikel Arteta’s men have already tabled an £80 million bid for the midfielder, but they’re yet to reach an agreement with West Ham.

Liverpool need reinforcements in midfield and could certainly do with a player to compete with Fabinho for a place in Klopp’s side.

Rice would fit the bill and seems like the perfect heir to the Brazilian, but it would be a huge surprise if Liverpool decided to break the bank to sign him.

The Reds have already pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham due to concerns over his price tag and Rice is expected to leave West Ham for a similar fee.