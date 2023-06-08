Journalist claims 50-year-old manager was never going to get the Tottenham job

Journalist Matt Law has claimed that former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was never being considered by Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham announced Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on Tuesday after a 70-day search for Antonio Conte’s successor.

The Aussie will begin work at Hotspur Way on July 1 after delivering a domestic treble at Celtic this season.

But Tottenham were linked with a host of names before landing on Postecoglou, one being Brendan Rodgers.

Indeed, Football Transfers claimed last month that Spurs had even offered Rodgers the job.

But the Telegraph’s Matt Law has told the Last Word on Spurs that the former Leicester man wasn’t even under consideration.

Rodgers was never going to get the Tottenham job

The journalist was presented with a host of names and asked whether or not they were genuine targets for Tottenham.

And Law claimed that Rodgers certainly wasn’t in the frame to replace Conte.

“Brendan Rodgers definitely wasn’t,” he said. “I can tell you that now.”

Rodgers left Leicester back in April after a miserable campaign. But he did a brilliant job in the Midlands beforehand.

The 50-year-old guided the Foxes to an FA Cup and two fifth-placed finishes before it all went downhill for him this season.

But it’s fair to say that Rodgers wasn’t exactly a popular candidate amongst Tottenham fans due to the end of his spell at Leicester.

While Spurs have been linked with a host of managers over the past couple of months, they wrapped up a deal for Postecoglou pretty sharply after he finished the campaign with Celtic.

Whether or not he was Tottenham’s favoured target all along, we may never find out. But it’s quite telling that the 57-year-old was appointed so quickly after winning the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.