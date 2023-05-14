Journalist claims £31m Newcastle target wants to play Champions League football next season











Journalist Paul Brown claims that Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is keen to join a Champions League side this summer, with Newcastle United reportedly keen to sign him.

The Magpies will be keen to strengthen their squad over the summer after a surprise season under Eddie Howe.

Howe has Newcastle on the brink of securing a place in the Champions League next season, after taking the job in a relegation battle last time out.

Newcastle have been linked with a host of names ahead of the summer already and Christian Pulisic is seemingly still on their radar.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park during the January window and 90 Min claims that he remains of interest to the Magpies.

Now, Brown has told GiveMeSport that Pulisic is eyeing a move to a Champions League side in the summer.

Brown shared an update on Pulisic’s future amid interest from West Ham.

“I think Christian Pulisic is looking for a higher profile club than West Ham,” the journalist said. “I think he’d like to play in the Champions League. I think he thinks he’s good enough to play in the Champions League.

“It’s not impossible that he ends up staying at Chelsea, but I certainly think his people are looking around for the kind of club where he could be a big star, but in a team that’s challenging for honours.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

This could greatly boost Newcastle’s chances of landing the American star given their healthy position in the league table.

Howe will be fully aware that his side still needs to get over the line, especially after a disappointing 2-2 draw at Leeds yesterday.

But with Pulisic seemingly keen on playing Champions League football next season, it just shows what qualifying for the competition could do for Newcastle’s ability to attract top players.

Pulisic has endured a difficult period at Chelsea after he was viewed as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe before his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Nevertheless, with the Blues reportedly set to demand around £31 million for the winger, he could represent a tempting opportunity for the Magpies.

Show all