Journalist blown away by what 23-year-old Arsenal player did vs Barcelona today

Arsenal defeated Barcelona in the early hours of Thursday morning with Fabio Vieira impressing during his cameo.

Journalist Josh Holland was covering the game for Football London and commented on the 23-year-old’s biggest moment.

Fabio Vieira came on for Martin Odegaard after an hour with Arsenal winning 3-2 against the La Liga champions.

Soon afterwards, Leandro Trossard extended Arsenal’s advantage and appeared to put the game to bed.

However, a late Ferran Torres goal meant that the final few minutes could have been very nervy.

Thankfully for Arsenal, Vieira added a brilliant goal of his own moments later ending Barcelona’s chances of mounting a comeback.

The Portuguese playmaker needs to build up some confidence after an indifferent first 12 months at the Emirates.

Scoring against one of Europe’s biggest teams will certainly help with that.

Arsenal midfielder Vieira scores fantastic goal vs Barcelona

Covering the match on Football London, Holland said: “Wow. That is special and that is game over.

“Fabio Vieira restores Arsenal’s two-goal advantage with a brilliant strike.

“Jorginho’s ball to Martinelli is picked up by the No.21 and whips the ball into the top corner.”

Fabio Vieira is capable of the spectacular and produced another moment of magic this morning.

Signed from Porto for £34m last summer, Vieira struggled to make an impact in his first year at Arsenal.

He was regularly used off the bench as a replacement for Odegaard, but typically only when Arsenal have already wrapped the game up.

There were a few occasions when he started but they often didn’t end too well.

In particular, he was brought into the side against Southampton in place of Granit Xhaka but really struggled.

Mikel Arteta could play Vieira further forward next season and Arsenal benefitted from him being in those attacking areas against Barcelona today.

The signing of Kai Havertz is unlikely to help Vieira play more minutes next season.

He needs to make a bid impact in pre-season to convince Arteta he still has a role to play.