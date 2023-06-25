Journalist backs West Ham to sign ‘unbelievable’ £40m midfielder

West Ham United have been linked with James Ward-Prowse in recent weeks.

According to The Evening Standard, the England midfielder is high up on the Hammers’ transfer wish-list.

Meanwhile, Footballtransfers reported that West Ham could even put a bid in at some point this summer.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Hammers are eager to kick on after a difficult season that ended on the highest possible note.

West Ham not only survived relegation from the Premier League, but also won the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, Saints finished bottom of the table and now have to plan for life in the Championship.

With that in mind, Ward-Prowse is likely to go, with one report suggesting they value him at £40million.

Moyes has apparently been eyeing up the 28-year-old for some time and would be keen to bring him to West Ham.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor dubbed Ward-Prowse’s prospective move to West Ham as a ‘no-brainer’.

Taylor told GiveMeSport: “I expect Ward-Prowse will get done.

“Obviously, the relegation of Southampton has strengthened West Ham’s position.

“And he’s got leadership qualities, and qualities on the ball, in terms of set pieces, crossing and scoring goals.

“So I think that’s a no-brainer, really for West Ham.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Our view

Ward-Prowse is a top player who has been deemed ‘unbelievable‘ and ‘the most underrated player in the Premier League‘.

That he now finds himself on the books of a club in the Championship is something that needs to be rectified as soon as possible.

He would be a great shout for West Ham, as they will be confident of kicking on next season after going all the way in the UECL.

In addition, the Hammers will be playing Europa League football, which is another great incentive for Ward-Prowse.

He hasn’t played any kind of European football since 2016-17, so that’s another thing that West Ham can put right for him.