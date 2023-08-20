Unai Emery is targeting Arsenal player Nuno Tavares if Aston Villa are unable to conclude a deal for left-back Marcos Acuna.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who shared the update on X.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Romano shared that Villa are now exploring a deal but have not yet discussed personal terms.

Romano said: “After deal collapsed with Forest, Aston Villa are exploring conditions of deal to sign Nuno Tavares from Arsenal.

“Personal terms not discussed yet — as up to the clubs now.

“Nuno, alternative option to Marcos Acuna deal with Sevilla for Villa.”

It is also being reported by iNews that Aston Villa would be seeking a loan deal for the full-back.

Unai Emery could target a deal for Arsenal’s Tavares

Whilst you would think Arsenal would prefer a permanent sale for Tavares this summer, the club are looking to recoup funds, a loan deal may suffice.

Tavares has returned to the club following his loan at Ligue 1’s Marseille and reportedly doesn’t have a future with the side

‘Outstanding’ Tavares arrived at Arsenal under manager Mikel Arteta, but it’s now his predecessor who wants him.

And it would certainly be an intriguing prospect for Arsenal fans to watch Tavares under Unai Emery’s management.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

TBR view:

Both a loan and a permanent deal look appealing for Arsenal here.

Aston Villa will of course be playing European football this season and Tavares could have a real platform to showcase his development.

The only concern from an Arsenal point of view in the event of loan would be the options that Aston Villa already have.

Lucas Digne is currently starting at left-back given Alex Moreno’s hamstring injury.

And once the latter returns – where will Tavares fit in?

Of course if the deal is a permanent one that’s not Arsenal’s issue, but it will be if he’s on loan.

Arsenal are clearly looking to cash in on their man and should only sanction a loan if it will enhance his value.

Otherwise Arsenal are better off ignoring Emery’s interest and should seek an alternative route for Tavares’ exit.