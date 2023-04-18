Josh Dasilva says Kieran Trippier really impressed him when they played Newcastle this season











Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva has said that Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier really impressed him when they played this season.

Dasilva was speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, and asked about the £12m defender.

Brentford have been one of the surprise packages this season.

However, that’s nothing compared to the campaign Newcastle are having under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies will be returning to European football next season, and could even be competing in the Champions League.

Newcastle have faced Brentford twice this season, coming out on top on both occasions.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Trippier showed Dasilva and his Brentford teammates exactly what he can do in Newcastle’s 5-1 win in October.

He set up Bruno Guimaraes for their opening goal with a wonderful cross to the back post.

The 32-year-old then captained the side as they became the second team to win at Brentford in the league a few weeks ago.

Dasilva really impressed with Newcastle captain Trippier

Asked on The Beautiful Game Podcast who the best right-back is in the league, Dasilva said: “I think Kyle Walker edges it over Reece [James] just because of experience, but I think Reece has got the best balance out of all of them.

“Don’t get me wrong, Trippier is a baller by the way. He’s a baller.

“Listen, when we played them [Newcastle], baller. And technically he’s good as well.”

Trippier has earned a lot of plaudits this season, impressing week after week for Newcastle.

Gary Neville has said he’s perfect for the role he plays at St. James’s Park, and it’s hard to argue against that.

Brentford couldn’t cope with Trippier and his Newcastle teammates, and Dasilva was substituted both times he faced them.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

He’ll be glad that ordeal is over for another season, with Brentford’s campaign all-but-over now.

They’re safe from a tense relegation scrap, but will need to go on a near-perfect run to finish in a European spot.

Meanwhile, the pressure is certainly on Newcastle’s last eight games, with a huge clash against Tottenham this weekend.

They’ll know the threat Trippier poses all too well, but whether they can deal with it is another issue.

