Josh Dasilva admits he turned up to Arsenal trial in a Manchester United shirt











Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva has now admitted he turned up to his Arsenal trial in a Manchester United shirt.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Dasilva outlined how his Arsenal career began.

Now regularly playing for Premier League side Brentford, Josh Dasilva once had high hopes of representing the Gunners.

However, he barely made an impact on the first-team while at The Emirates, making just three senior appearances.

Arsenal were keen to hold onto Dasilva, but he decided to drop down to the Championship to get more first-team minutes.

It was a decision that worked out in the end, with Dasilva helping the Bees return to the top-flight for the first time in more than 70 years.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

However, Dasilva’s career started at Arsenal, although he could have made a better first impression during his trial.

He turned up in the shirt of one of Arsenal’s biggest rivals, but thankfully he let his football do the talking.

Dasilva wore Manchester United shirt to Arsenal trial

When talking about how joining Arsenal came about, Dasilva said: “So, from what I can remember, I went on trial, and I went in a [Manchester] United kit for my first few trial training sessions.

“But it was good, I went there and I saw the nice astro turf, I saw the floodlights, you’re seeing the pitches, guys with new boots.

“You sort of know and understand that this is better than what I’m used to, but it was just enjoyable for me.

“I got within two weeks, it was going for me playing with these guys, because I know I can keep up with these guys.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Dasilva went on to talk about his journey to the Premier League with Brentford, including losing a play-off final.

After his trial as a youngster, Dasilva came through the ranks at Arsenal and always looked like a promising prospect.

However, opportunities never came, and he’s shown that dropping down a league as a youngster isn’t necessarily a bad decision.

Arsenal are in the market for a central midfielder this summer, with Declan Rice one of their main targets.

Having a player like Dasilva available in the squad right now would certainly give Arsenal a useful option.

Show all