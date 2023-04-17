Josh Dasilva shares what Thomas Frank said after Fulham play-off final defeat











Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva has now shared what Thomas Frank said after their play-off final defeat to Fulham.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Dasilva shared more details about that fateful night at Wembley.

The West London rivals had been on course to face each other for weeks after successful campaigns in the Championship.

Brentford narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, and all the talk going into the game was that they were the favourites.

However, Fulham produced one of their best performances of the season, and welcomed back Aleksandar Mitrovic from injury in the nick of time.

The star of the show that day was Joe Bryan though, who scored a clever free kick from miles out, before finishing past David Raya in the final minutes.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Brentford were denied promotion to the Premier League for the first time, while Fulham continued to yo-yo between the divisions.

Dasilva has now shared what Thomas Frank said after Fulham defeated Brentford in the play-off final.

Both West London sides can now look forward to at least one more season of derbies in the top flight.

Dasilva on Frank reaction to Fulham play-off final defeat

Asked about how Brentford prepared for the match, Dasilva said: “Looking back, we sort of played the occasion.

“You’re cautious, you’re not playing your normal game, you’re safe. You don’t want to make a mistake.

“It’s all new to everyone, and I think it was just the experience because we beat them twice in the season.

“They scored the free-kick, and we’re chasing, and then they score again, and we score in the last minute.

“He [Frank] wasn’t too angry, he said next season we’re getting promoted. He said, ‘guys, go and enjoy your summer, have your fun, next season, we’re getting promoted’.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Frank’s statement that Brentford would be going up the following season did come true.

They had a much easier time against Swansea City at Wembley, and their fans got to enjoy the day out this time around.

Fulham will still claim the bragging rights of winning their play-off final meeting at Wembley though, and as Dasilva said, already had that experience.

The Whites had to achieve promotion again last season after being relegated as the Bees came up.

Marco Silva made sure the stress of the play-offs wasn’t a factor though, as Fulham lifted the Championship trophy.

Show all