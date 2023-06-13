Jose Mourinho thinks he’s going to sign ‘phenomenal’ Tottenham target this week

Fabrizio Romano claims that Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma are confident they will snap up reported Tottenham Hotspur target Evan Ndicka.

Tottenham are preparing for a vital summer transfer window after naming Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach last week.

The Aussie boss is expected to oversee a massive overhaul of the current squad, with the backline being a priority for the club.

Spurs had been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka ahead of the summer window.

Indeed, 90 Min reported back in February that Tottenham were considering a move for the out-of-contract defender.

Ndicka is set to leave Frankfurt on a free transfer at the end of the month after an impressive season in the Bundesliga.

But it seems that Roma are confident they will snap up the 23-year-old this week.

Roma confident over Ndicka deal

Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and claimed Mourinho’s side hope to sign Ndicka this week.

The Serie A giants are growing in confidence over a deal for the centre-back, despite interest from other clubs.

Ndicka has been an integral part of Frankfurt’s side this season after winning the Europa League last time out.

At 23, the Ivory Coast international has been lauded for his ‘phenomenal’ development in Germany. But Tottenham look set to miss out on Ndicka to their former boss Mourinho.

Spurs are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this summer after they only managed to bring in Clement Lenglet on loan last year.

It ended up costing them this season as they shipped a total of 63 goals in the Premier League and finished eighth.

Tottenham have seemingly passed up on the opportunity to land Ndicka on a free transfer, which could indicate they are focusing on other targets.