Jose Enrique thinks Moises Caicedo will be ‘mad’ after missing out on Arsenal move

Arsenal wanted Moises Caicedo last month and the Ecuadorian was keen to join the Gunners, but Brighton and Hove Albion spoilt the party.

The Gunners were desperate for a new midfielder in the final week of the transfer window. Mohamed Elneny suffered a serious knee injury and it was decided that Albert Sambi Lokonga would go out on loan.

Jorginho was the man who came in on deadline day, but Arsenal’s first choice was young Caicedo.

Arsenal‘s interest in Moises Caicedo became very public in the days leading up to transfer deadline day.

The Gunners tabled two bids for the Ecuador international. Sky Sports revealed that the first one was worth £60 million and the second, £70 million.

In between those two bids, Caicedo even made a public plea to Brighton to let him go. The Seagulls, however, stood firm, and the 21-year-old missed out on his move to Arsenal in the end.

When Fabrizio Romano revealed that the deal was completely off, Jose Enrique delivered his verdict on Instagram. He claimed that Caicedo will be furious about his failed transfer, but Brighton were well within their rights to hold on to their star man.

The Spaniard wrote: “He will be so mad but the club has the power to (not let him go).

“You are under a contract and they don’t want to let you leave in the middle of the season. So is fair enough from Brighton’s side.”

The ‘magnificent‘ Caicedo will now stay at Brighton at least until the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will go back in with another offer when this season ends.

