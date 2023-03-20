Jose Enrique reacts to claim Liverpool are increasingly unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham











Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has reacted to a fresh report this morning that the Reds are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have endured a poor season in 2022/23 so far and are currently facing an uphill battle to finish in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp and the owners have come under fire for not strengthening in midfield.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool came into the new season seemingly content with their options.

Arthur Melo was the only signing on loan from Juventus, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all injured at the time. But the Brazilian’s move to Anfield has, thus far, been a disaster.

He underwent thigh surgery in October, and he has made just one 13-minute cameo appearance for the club.

Liverpool have had some really bad luck with injuries.

But the overwhelming feeling is that, if Liverpool do miss out on the top four, then not strengthening the midfield will be a big reason for it.

Many Reds fans are hoping to see the issue addressed in a big way this summer.

And one man reported to be on the club’s radar is Borussia Dortmund sensation Bellingham.

But the England international looks like he could be heading elsewhere.

And former full-back Enrique has reacted to the latest news on Twitter, taking aim at owners FSG.

Jose Enrique reacts to reports Jude Bellingham is increasingly unlikely to sign for Liverpool

This morning on Twitter, Enrique gave his thoughts about a report from The Athletic from David Ornstein.

Within that report, it is stated that ‘it is regarded as increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will sign Bellingham in this summer’s transfer window’.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Taking aim at the owners, Enrique said: “They don’t want to invest even if it is one of the best number 8s in the world at just 19. Does this surprise me? Not at all.”

The news comes after a claim from German journalist Christian Falk recently that Bellingham’s camp have been talking to Real Madrid.

Enrique has not been shy in voicing his opinions about the owners of Liverpool.

And many supporters will likely share his view here.