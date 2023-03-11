Journalist makes worrying Jude Bellingham claim for Liverpool fans











German journalist Christian Falk has been speaking about Jude Bellingham and a potential move to Liverpool.

Bellingham is widely known to be Liverpool’s top midfield target heading into the summer. However, a number of huge clubs are also keen on the England man. The likes of PSG, Man City, and Real Madrid have all been linked.

And speaking in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Falk has admitted that Bellingham’s camp have indeed been talking to Madrid.

“Yes, Jude Bellingham’s father is speaking to Real Madrid and yes, he has met with the Spanish outfit.This hasn’t just taken place in London, as has been reported, but also the week before in the Spanish capital,” Falk wrote.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

“But the important thing is that Jude himself has not yet made a decision and there’s still yet to be talks with Dortmund. Liverpool are still in the running, though it’s important to note that if Real are serious and the Reds aren’t ready to make a good offer soon, it will become an increasingly difficult situation for the latter. Jürgen Klopp has already admitted to himself: When it comes to money, Jude doesn’t stand a chance. That all being said, Bellingham isn’t motivated solely by money.”

Bellingham is known to be open to moving to Liverpool. But a top four place might end up being crucial for the midfielder to choose them.

TBR’s View: Jude Bellingham race will drag on and on

It already feels like it’s been going on forever so come the summer, until a deal is done, this one will dominate proceedings.

It does seem like Liverpool have drifted a bit from where they were with Bellingham at one point. It looked nailed on that they’d get him. But now, it does seem like Madrid are pushing themselves on.

If Liverpool do indeed miss out on Bellingham after all this time, it will feel like a kick in the teeth for Reds fans.