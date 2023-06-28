‘Exceptional’ Arsenal star does not want to leave this summer

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been speaking about his future and whether he will stay at the club following reports that he could depart.

The Italian signed for Arsenal from Premier League rivals Chelsea during the January transfer window for a reported £12million.

He added some good experience to the side and started to become a more key player than Thomas Partey towards the end of the season.

Reports had linked him with a reunion with his former boss Maurizio Sarri. The manager wanted to bring him to Lazio.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jorginho speaks out on his future

With the player having trophy-winning experience, Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he can help some of the younger talents in the squad.

Rumours of him leaving seem to be off the mark. Speaking to the Evening Standard, the Italian said: “To be honest, I was surprised but really happy by how welcome I was, how (Arsenal) treated me when I came in.

“I’m very happy to stay at Arsenal to be honest. Those rumours, I’m not sure who was behind it, to be honest, but nothing at the moment has happened to me. I’m quite happy where I am.”

This is great news for Arsenal. Jorginho may not play every game but he is a very experienced player and this is great to have in the dressing room.

The Gunners had one of the youngest squads in the Premier League on average last season. This emphasises the need for older player like Jorginho.

The player, who was called “exceptional” by Mikel Arteta, is 31. He could be a key player in Arsenal’s next campaign. They will want to challenge for the title again and go far in cup competitions.