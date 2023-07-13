Jorginho says there’s one signing Arsenal have made which he’s delighted with

Arsenal star Jorginho is absolutely delighted that Kai Havertz is his teammate again, and he’s not hiding his happiness.

The Gunners surprised quite a few people when they made the move to sign Havertz. The German was brought in from Chelsea in a £65 million deal (Sky Sports), and he seems to be settling in nicely.

Jorginho knows Havertz really well and the two players have been spotted together in numerous pictures over the last two weeks. Here’s what the Italian had to say about Arsenal signing his good pal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho says he’s so happy that Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz

The Kai Havertz signing has divided opinion on social media since he moved to Arsenal.

The talent is clearly there, but the German’s three-year spell at Chelsea was really, really poor. He was even deemed a flop by many, and several people just can’t see how this signing makes sense.

However, on the flip side, there are numerous fans who think he will explode under Arteta – just like Martin Odegaard did after he joined the club from Real Madrid.

Jorginho knows all about Havertz having spent over two years with him at Chelsea. It’s safe to say he’s delighted that he can call the German his teammate again.

On the Residency app, Jorginho responded to several Arsenal fans’ questions about Havertz.

When one fan asked him about his feeling after seeing Havertz join Arsenal, he replied: “Great connection between us. I’m so happy he joined us.”

Replying to another fan who asked him if he was happy with the signing, Jorginho said: “So, so happy, and everyone else will be.”

TBR View:

The more you think about Havertz at Arsenal, the more you understand how good he could potentially be.

The German is expected to replace Granit Xhaka in that left-sided number eight role. In this position at Arsenal. he won’t have the goalscoring pressure that he had at Chelsea, and he will also be given the creative freedom he has clearly missed.

That could really bring Havertz back to his best next season, and the fact that he’s still only 24 means he will only get better in the coming years.

Arsenal take on FC Nurnberg in a friendly this evening and Havertz could make his debut. It will be interesting to see how he’ll fare.