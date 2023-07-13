Kai Havertz is already making his mark at Arsenal.

The German has only taken part in a handful of training sessions with his new teammates, but he’s already impressing by the sounds of things.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Football.London’s Kaya Kaynak shared an update on Havertz and according to the journalist, the 24-year-old is already impressing people on the training ground and showing strong early signs that he could be a star at Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Havertz impressing

Kaynak shared what he knows about Havertz’s early sessions.

“Kai Havertz has joined up with the team in Nurenburg, he seems to be settling pretty quickly. There is that Jorginho factor helping him settle in and Jorginho is one of the more vocal members of the dressing room already despite the fact he only joined in January. It’s kind of like if Havertz is alright with Jorginho he’s alright with us. He seems to be settling well, speaking to people out there he’s really impressing on the training ground, he’s showing good signs early doors, but it’s looking really positive so far,” Kaynak said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bodes well

This is exactly what Arsenal fans will have wanted to hear.

Havertz is a player who really needs to hit the ground running if he is to succeed at Arsenal due to the mass competition for places in his position, and it sounds as though he is doing just that.

Of course, whether or not these training performances carry over into first-team action remains to be seen, but it’s never a bad sign to hear that your new signing is smashing it behind the scenes.

Havertz could be about to hit a new level at Arsenal.