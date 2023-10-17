Jorginho responds when asked to sum up Arsenal in one word in Q&A

Jorginho has shared the one word which comes to mind when asked about Arsenal.

Jorginho was taking part in a quick fire Q&A with the club, with the video posted on X on Tuesday, and clearly, he could not speak high enough of his club.

The midfielder has proved to be a really smart signing for the Gunners. There was real concern amongst the supporters when Mikel Arteta targeted the 31-year-old at the end of the most recent January window.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jorginho had not had the best spell with Chelsea in the months before his move – despite his previous success.

Jorginho sums up Arsenal in one word

But Arsenal pursued a £12 million move. And that has proved to be a decent piece of business. Obviously, Jorginho was never brought in to be a superstar. But he appears to have found a perfect role in Arteta’s side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho did well whenever he was used last season. And he looks to remain an important part of the side, with the Italy international providing cover and competition for Declan Rice and Thomas Partey.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Certainly, he appears to be a crucial member of the squad away from the pitch. Speaking to Arsenal’s YouTube channel, Jorginho suggested that Fabio Vieira is known around the training ground as his son.

And Jorginho certainly appears to be loving life in Arsenal. He was asked to use one word to describe the club, and his response was: ‘amazing‘.

Gunners need players like the midfielder within the squad

Arsenal need players such as Jorginho in their ranks. Perhaps he is never going to really steal the show for Arteta’s side. And ideally, he would not be needed a great deal.

But if you have someone like Jorginho pushing the likes of Rice and Partey, that is only going to help the Gunners achieve their objectives over the next few years.